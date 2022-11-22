NASDAQ: ADI Analog Devices () shares led the semiconductor industry higher on Tuesday ahead of several key economic reports to be released in a holiday-shortened week.

5% to $167.37 after the analog circuit provider posted fourth-quarter results and guidance that topped expectations. Following the results, investment firm Credit Suisse wondered if the company was "largely escaping" the downturn impacting the rest of the industry or if it had not been impacted by it yet. Led by CEO Vincent Roche, Analog Devices ( ADI ) shares rose more than

"Since we have never seen a cycle in which industrial/analog suppliers have avoided a downturn, we’re assuming the latter," analyst Chris Caso wrote in a note to clients.

For the period ending October 29, Analog Devices ( ADI ) said it earned an adjusted $2.73 per share on $3.25B in revenue, up 38.8% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting Analog Devices ( ADI ) to earn $2.59 per share and $3.16B in revenue.

Looking ahead, Caso said the company's first-quarter guidance implied a growth rate of 17% year-over-year, while noting more color is needed on supply and demand going into the next fiscal year.

For the first-quarter, Analog Devices ( ADI ) said it expects revenue to be between $3.05B and $3.25B, topping estimates of $3.04B. It also expects operating margins to be 33.4%, plus or minus 130 basis points, while adjusted operating margins are forecast to be between 49.3% and 50.7%.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.50 and $2.70 per share, topping estimates of $2.41 per share.

NASDAQ: TXN Competitor Texas Instruments () gained nearly 1.4% to $174.78 on Tuesday following the results.