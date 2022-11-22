Northwest Pipe to manufacture engineered steel pressure Texas pipeline project
Nov. 22, 2022 11:10 AM ETNorthwest Pipe Company (NWPX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has recently selected by S.J. Louis Construction and Alliance Regional Water Authority to produce engineered steel pressure pipe for Alliance Regional Water Authority Phase 1B-Segment D.
- The project will convey water from eastern Caldwell County and northern Gonzales County and serve customers in the cities of Kyle, Buda, and San Marcos, as well as the Canyon Regional Water Authority.
- Through a partnership with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, the project will also deliver water to New Braunfels, Lockhart, and the Goforth Special Utility District.
- The project is primarily funded by bond issuances through the Texas Water Development Board and will complete in 2024.
- "We are pleased to again be working on this critical infrastructure project, which once completed, will serve over 225,000 residents in the area," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe.
