Nov. 22, 2022

  • Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has seen some suddenly volatile trading after tweeting that star Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving the club.
  • "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the team said.
  • "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford," Man U said.
  • The stock is down 1.2% to a session low following the tweet.
  • The move follows the club launching a legal process against Ronaldo for breach of contract following the player's highly critical interview with Piers Morgan where Ronaldo accused his employers of betrayal.
  • Star players sign Premier League employment contracts that forbid them to “write or say anything which is likely to bring the club ... into disrepute ... or cause damage to the club.”

