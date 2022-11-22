Dycom sinks 15% even as Q3 performance exceeds estimates
Nov. 22, 2022 12:46 PM ETDYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dycom Industries (DY) is currently trading around -15% even after its Q3 performance beat top and bottom line expectations.
- Revenue jumped 21.8% Y/Y to $1.04B, driven by around 22% higher contract turnover. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA jumped from $83.1M to $114.6M, or 11% of contract revenues.
- Net profit too nearly doubled from $28.7M to $54M. Year-to-date contract revenues were $2.89B, up 22.2% Y/Y on an organic basis after excluding $3.9M of contract revenues from storm restoration services in the comparable year ago period.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $283M, up from $201M a year ago.
- Dycom issued its forecast for the final quarter of 2022, with contract revenues expected to increase by mid- to high-single digits. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues is expected to increase modestly.
- Analysts currently expect an EPS of $0.32 and revenue of $851.54M (+11.83% Y/Y).
