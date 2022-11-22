Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) +15.9% in Tuesday's trading after the miner said drilling results from its Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador "confirmed the wide, consistent nature of mineralization throughout the southern sector" of the mine and pointed to new potential targets for further drilling.

Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) also said testing found new targets outside of the resource envelope that will be part of further work.

The company is exploring the southern extension of the gold formation in an effort to extend the life of the mine.

The test results "suggest that Fruta del Norte remains open at depth and underlines the significant potential for resource growth through the near mine exploration program," President and CEO Ron Hochstein said.

The Fruta del Norte deposit is estimated to contain an inferred resource of 11.6M metric tons averaging 5.69 g/t gold, containing 2.13M oz of gold.

Lundin Gold's (OTCQX:LUGDF) strong Q3 has set up the company "to not only meet but potentially beat its already raised FY 2022 guidance of 430K-460K oz," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.