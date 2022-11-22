With demand for housing dropping as mortgage rates climb, some investors are stepping back from the market. Investor home purchases fell 30% Y/Y nationwide in Q3 2022, according to a report from real estate brokerage Redfin.

That's the largest decline since the Great Recession, aside from the Q2 2020 when investor activity plummeted at the onset of the pandemic. It also fell more steeply than the overall 27% decline in home purchases nationwide.

On a Q/Q basis, investor purchases of homes fell 26%, compared with a 17% drop in overall home purchases.

"It’s unlikely that investors will return to the market in a big way anytime soon. Home prices would need to fall significantly for that to happen," said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. "This means that regular buyers who are still in the market are no longer facing fierce competition from hordes of cash-rich investors like they were last year."

The share of homes bought by investors slipped to 17.5% from 19.5% in Q2 and from 18.2% in the year-ago quarter. The investor share is still elevated from the roughly 15% before the pandemic.

Regions where home prices had surged the most during the pandemic saw the biggest drop-off in investor activity. Among the 40 metro areas that Redfin analyzed, investor home purchases sank the most, 49% Y/Y, in Phoenix; followed by Portland, Oregon, where investor activity slid 47%; and Las Vegas, which fell almost 45%.

Investor home purchases increased in only five of the metro areas that Redfin analyzed, mostly concentrated on the East Coast — Philadelphia, up 46%; New York, +11%; Baltimore, +5%, and a less than 1% increase in Newark, New Jersey.

Overall, investors had the highest market share in Jacksonville, Florida, where they bought almost 30% of homes purchased in Q3. That market was followed by Miami (29%), Atlanta (28%), Las Vegas (27%), and Orlando, Florida (26%).

And even though investor market share was high in Jacksonville, investors bought almost 32% fewer properties than they did a year earlier. Many investors are looking to offload properties, said a local Redfin agent Heather Kruayai. "Almost all of my listings right now are people looking to sell investment properties or second homes," she said.

