Navios Maritime tanks after Q3 results
Nov. 22, 2022 1:24 PM ETNavios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) -7.8% Tuesday after it reported Q3 results.
- Q3 net income was $39M vs $59.8M a year ago, revenue came in at $74.44M, which was up 17.2% from last year.
- "Given the change in the nature of the underlying business, we offered preferred stockholders a liquidity event in the form of a tender offer. We used $9.2 million to repurchase 604,343 shares originally issued for about $15 million and eliminated an $1.3 million annual dividend obligation," CEO Angeliki Frangou said on the earnings call.
- Other metrics: adj EBITDA $149.9M vs $116.1M, cash from operating activities $41.3M vs $33M.
- The company also announced that George Achniotis has been appointed CEO of the logistics business, while Ioannis Karyotis and Enrique Ferrando have been promoted to COO and CFO of logistics operations.
- NM stock down 40.7% year to date.
