The White House announced Tuesday a six-week campaign to increase the uptake of new COVID-19 booster shots among older people and high-risk communities ahead of the winter travel season.

President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, launched the campaign in a White House briefing in what could be his last public appearance from the briefing room podium ahead of the December retirement.

Dr. Fauci pointed to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which indicated that updated booster shots outperformed the previous monovalent vaccines with time. “It is clear now, despite initial bit of confusion,” he added.

The campaign includes a public awareness program with TV and digital ads that will be played during the World Cup to target “adults 50+ for Black, Latino, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI), American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) and rural audiences.”

In late August, the FDA authorized the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to address the original virus strain as well as Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

The Biden administration’s renewed push for booster shots comes at a time when nearly 90% of the eligible U.S. population have yet to receive the updated boosters more than two months after their rollout began.