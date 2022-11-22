G Medical sees nearly 10% dip after Nasdaq listing deficiency letter

Nov. 22, 2022 1:58 PM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) is trading around -9.5% on Tuesday after it received a letter from Nasdaq notifying that it is not in compliance with the minimum shareholders’ equity requirement as per listing rules.
  • The stock will continue to trade as normal on the Nasdaq Capital Market for the time being. G Medical will evaluate available courses of action and submit a plan to Nasdaq.
  • The company has until January 6, 2023 to submit a plan for regaining compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, it can extend the period for proving compliance by up to 180 calendar days.

