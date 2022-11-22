Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) on Tuesday was classified a “fresh pick” by analysts at Baird on the possibility that the maker of plumbing and heating products will be added to the Standard & Poor’s 500 index (SP500) next month.

“Based on new language for liquidity threshold, we believe Ferguson (FERG) now meets all the criteria for S&P 500 inclusion and could be added as soon as mid-December,” according to Baird. “We expect this drives some passive buying as well as active investor interest once Ferguson (FERG) is a constituent of many portfolio benchmarks.”

To be included in the S&P 500, a company must demonstrate the liquidity of its shares by trading the dollar value of its market capitalization in the prior 365 days. Baird estimated that Ferguson’s (FERG) trading volume on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange meets that requirement, among other criteria.

Ferguson (FERG) last month increased its credit lines by $800 million for general corporate purposes.

"This additional liquidity demonstrates the continued confidence in our business model and provides additional flexibility to continue to invest in our capital priorities," Bill Brundage, CFO of Ferguson (FERG), said in a statement.

Other companies have expanded their credit lines to brace for an economic slowdown. Businesses can draw on revolving credit facilities to have more cash reserves during periods of financial distress.

Ferguson (FERG) reported sales growth of about 21% from a year earlier to $7.97 billion in its fiscal Q4, as operating profit expanded by 23% to $814 million.

The company's stock has declined 35% this year through Nov. 21, compared with a 17% drop for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Heavy Moat Investments has a Buy rating on Ferguson (FERG) because of its acquisition strategy. Contributor Opal Investment Research rates Ferguson (FERG) as a Buy on its valuation.