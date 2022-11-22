Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HYPE) plans to go public through a merger with Shaquille O'Neal-backed SPAC Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FRXB).

The deal estimates the pre-money equity value of HyperloopTT at $600M and is expected to generated net proceeds of up to $330M, assuming no redemptions. The closing is expected to occur during the first half of 2023.

Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on NYSE under the symbol HYPE.

Based in Los Angeles and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has been developing hyperloop transportation, a high-speed, vacuum tube-based transport system that utilizes passive magnetic levitation technology. The company has built a hyperloop test track in Toulouse and holds 66 global patents on hyperloop technology.

Forest Road II had reportedly been in talks earlier this year over a possible merger with OnlyFans, but walked away from a potential deal over concerns about the site's adult content. The SPAC, which raised $350M in March 2021, is headed by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and civil rights activist Martin Luther King III are also backers.

The Forest Road II's sister SPAC, Forest Road Acquisition Corp., merged with Myx Fitness and The Beachbody Company (BODY) in June 2021.