Warner Music jumps 14% on FQ4 estimates beat, solid double-digit growth in margins
Nov. 22, 2022 12:03 PM ETWMGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Warner Music (WMG) shares rallies 13.9% on Q4 estimates beat, and delivered a double-digit revenue growth on a constant currency basis and robust cash flow, driven by excellent operating performance across the company.
- Adjusted OIBDA increased 21.6% to $265M and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 1.9% points to 17.7%, as the increase was primarily due to strong operating performance and $29M from the Copyright Settlement.
- Operating income increased to $163M; OIBDA was $245M, with OIBDA margin increased 3.4 bps to 16.4%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margins increasing 1.2bps from 17.2% to 18.4% largely due to the same factors affecting Adjusted OIBDA.
- As of Sept. 30, 2022, the Co. reported a cash balance of $584M, total debt of $3.732B and net debt of $3.148B.
- Cash provided by operating activities increased 78% to $406M vs. $228M in the prior-year quarter.
- “We're very well positioned for long-term creative success, and continued top and bottom line growth. We’re excited to have Robert Kyncl joining next year as WMG's new CEO, as we enter the next dynamic phase of our evolution.”
- Previously: Warner Music GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.15, revenue of $1.5B beats by $90M (Nov. 22)
