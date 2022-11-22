Catalyst Pharma hits 52-week high amid acquisition hopes
Nov. 22, 2022 2:32 PM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday to extend its YTD gain to more than 150% as Wall Street expects the small-cap biotech to announce an acquisition before the year-end.
- More than 4.3M Catalyst (CPRX) shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average of ~3.3M.
- Chief Executive Patrick McEnany fueled hopes of a potential transaction during the company’s recent earnings call.
- “Currently, we are in an advanced stages of due diligence to acquire commercial stage products and/or companies and while no agreements have been reached to-date, we are hopeful that we will be in a position to announce a transaction later this year,” McEnany said.
- The comments came after the Coral Gables, Florida-based company raised its full-year revenue outlook with its Q3 2022 results, citing post-COVID recovery of healthcare functions.
