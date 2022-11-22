Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -8.8% to a 52-week low in Tuesday's trading as UBS analysts downgraded shares to Sell from Buy with an $8.50 price target, slashed from $18.10, ahead of a likely "upcoming switch in the company's direction."

UBS initiated Petrobras (PBR) positively in 2016 and has mostly maintained its supportive view amid a shift from debt to equity through improved operations and divestments, with gross debt dropping from more than $120B to $54B, and more than $47B in dividend payments since early 2021.

"Six years have passed and we now believe these phases are on a path of reversion, with the upcoming years looking more somber than the heights Petrobras has reached," according to UBS analyst Luiz Carvalho.

"On fuel prices, there is no definition of the company's new pricing policy, and we expect refining margin compression," Carvalho wrote. "We also think a key risk lies in higher investments as, in the past, Petrobras was unable to diversify from non-core integrated oil profitability, a trend that could potentially return."

Evidence of the imminent change in Petrobras' (PBR) direction is on display Tuesday, as the transition team for Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has asked the Bolsonaro administration to stop the company's ongoing asset sales until a new mines and energy minister is appointed.

Lula's transition team also said it will meet with Petrobras (PBR) management to ask for the suspension of ongoing strategic processes, such as the sale of its 51% stake in TBG, which operates a natural gas pipeline that connects Bolivia and southern Brazil.

The president-elect reportedly is beginning interviews this week with candidates to run the company.