Manchester United makes double-digit jump on report Glazers are weighing sale

Nov. 22, 2022 2:51 PM ETManchester United plc (MANU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

The United Trinity bronze sculpture at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, UK

coward_lion/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Manchester United stock (NYSE:MANU) has jumped 13.2% alongside a report that its American ownership is readying an announcement that it will explore a potential sale of the soccer club.
  • The owning Glazer family is about to formally announce it will explore sources of outside investment, which might range to a "full-blown auction," Sky News reports.
  • That news comes after longtime fan discontent with ownership.
  • Investment bankers have been engaged on the process, which might also include a strategic partnership with third parties, according to the report.
  • Man U stock dipped slightly earlier after the club confirmed it was parting ways with star Cristiano Ronaldo after he gave a controversial interview.
  • The club's stock also moved in September amid similar discussion about strategic options.

