Manchester United makes double-digit jump on report Glazers are weighing sale
Nov. 22, 2022 2:51 PM ETManchester United plc (MANU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Manchester United stock (NYSE:MANU) has jumped 13.2% alongside a report that its American ownership is readying an announcement that it will explore a potential sale of the soccer club.
- The owning Glazer family is about to formally announce it will explore sources of outside investment, which might range to a "full-blown auction," Sky News reports.
- That news comes after longtime fan discontent with ownership.
- Investment bankers have been engaged on the process, which might also include a strategic partnership with third parties, according to the report.
- Man U stock dipped slightly earlier after the club confirmed it was parting ways with star Cristiano Ronaldo after he gave a controversial interview.
- The club's stock also moved in September amid similar discussion about strategic options.
Comments