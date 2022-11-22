Actinium sheds 15% after shareholder letter
Nov. 22, 2022 2:58 PM ETActinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) dropped ~13% on Tuesday after issuing a shareholder letter which, according to one William Blair analyst, pointed to a potential delay for a Phase 3 readout for its lead product candidate Iomab-B.
- Announcing topline data from the late-stage SIERRA trial, Actinium (ATNM) said in October that Iomab-B, its radiotherapy candidate met the main goal in the pivotal trial, which involved patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- At the time, Chief Executive Sandesh Seth expected to release additional clinical data from the study by the year-end.
- In the letter on Monday, Seth said that the company would disclose detailed SIERRA data at an upcoming medical conference(s) focused on bone marrow transplants (BMT) which, William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh said, could probably be next year.
- Actinium (ATNM) shares have added ~73% over the past six months, well outperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.
