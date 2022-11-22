Mirati Therapeutics jumps 13% on report of takeover interest

  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) rose 13% on a report that the cancer drug maker is getting takeover interest from big pharma.
  • The company has been weighing strategic alternatives, including a possible sale, for a while, according to a Bloomberg report. There are no formal bids and a deal isn't imminent.
  • Potential buyers are waiting for data on Mirati's lung-cancer treatment called Adagrasib, which the FDA is expected to make a decision on next month, according to the report.
  • A potential sale comes after a Financial Times report last October that Merck (MRK) was looking at potential targets for acquisitions, including Mirati (MRTX). Mirati has a market cap of $4.4 billion.
  • Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) has short interest of 18%.
  • Earlier this month Incyte (INCY) and Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) entered a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement.

