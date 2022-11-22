Fortress Investment is said to partner with Kushner to buy Veris Residential
Nov. 22, 2022
- Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) stock climbed 4.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading as Fortress Investment Group reportedly agreed to help fund Kushner Cos.’ unsolicited $4.3B bid to acquire the apartment REIT.
- Affiliates of Manhattan-based Fortress were prepared to back the debt and equity needed to complete Kushner’s offer to buy Veris (VRE) for $16 a share offer, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a November 17 letter from Fortress to Veris's board.
- Recall in October when Kushner made an unsolicited proposals to acquire Veris (VRE), which mostly owns New Jersey apartment buildings, for $16 a share, or to externally manage the company's real estate portfolio. But Veris's board then rejected Kushner's buyout offer since neither proposal was in shareholders' best interests, it said.
- Previously, (Oct. 10) Veris Residential agreed to sell Jersey City properties for $766M.
