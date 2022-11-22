SPAC Highland Transcend Partners I (NYSE:HTPA) plans to liquidate in December due to its inability to find a suitable merger partner.

HTPA said that it will redeem all of its Class A ordinary shares on Dec. 8 for approximately $10.06 per share. Shares will cease trading on NYSE at the open of business on the same day.

The SPAC called off a planned merger with Packable, an e-commerce services provider backed by The Carlyle Group (CG), in late March. The companies mutually terminated their merger agreement a few days before HTPA shareholders were scheduled to vote on the deal, citing unfavorable market conditions.

At the time of the termination, HTPA said that it planned to seek out another business combination.

HTPA went public in December 2020, raising $275M. The SPAC's deadline for consummating a deal was Dec. 7.