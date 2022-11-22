CSL, uniQure gene therapy granted FDA approval for hemophilia B
Nov. 22, 2022
- Shares of Dutch biotech uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) gained Tuesday after the U.S. FDA announced the approval of Hemgenix, a gene therapy the company develops in partnership with Australia-based CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTCPK:CMXHF) for Hemophilia B.
- “Today’s approval provides a new treatment option for patients with Hemophilia B,” Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said announcing the decision.
- Accordingly, Hemgenix will be made available for adults with Hemophilia B who are currently undergoing Factor IX prophylaxis therapy or who have experienced recurrent bleeding episodes or fatal hemorrhages.
- Hemgenix, also known as etranacogene dezaparvovec, is an adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy administered as a single dose intravenous infusion.
- In May, uniQure (QURE) announced that the FDA accepted the biologics license application (BLA) submitted by CSL unit (OTCPK:CSLLY) CSL Behring for Hemgenix under priority review.
