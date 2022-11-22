CSL, uniQure gene therapy granted FDA approval for hemophilia B

Nov. 22, 2022 3:54 PM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE), CSLLY, CMXHFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

hapabapa

  • Shares of Dutch biotech uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) gained Tuesday after the U.S. FDA announced the approval of Hemgenix, a gene therapy the company develops in partnership with Australia-based CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTCPK:CMXHF) for Hemophilia B.
  • “Today’s approval provides a new treatment option for patients with Hemophilia B,” Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said announcing the decision.
  • Accordingly, Hemgenix will be made available for adults with Hemophilia B who are currently undergoing Factor IX prophylaxis therapy or who have experienced recurrent bleeding episodes or fatal hemorrhages.
  • Hemgenix, also known as etranacogene dezaparvovec, is an adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy administered as a single dose intravenous infusion.
  • In May, uniQure (QURE) announced that the FDA accepted the biologics license application (BLA) submitted by CSL unit (OTCPK:CSLLY) CSL Behring for Hemgenix under priority review.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.