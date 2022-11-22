Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq push higher amid strong retail earnings

Following a stumble the day before, the major U.S. equity averages found their footing on Tuesday, with each posting gains of more than 1%. A spate of strong retail earnings helped lift the broader market, amid thin trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday later this week.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) closed +1.4%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended +1.4% and the Dow (DJI) finished +1.2%.

The S&P 500 moved back above 4,000, recording its first close above that mark since Sept. 12. The index finished at 4,003.58, an advance of 53.64 points on the day.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones rose 397.82 points to close at 34,098.10 and the Nasdaq climbed 149.90 points to end at 11,174.41.

All 11 S&P sectors posted gains on the day. Energy led the advance, climbing by more than 3% as crude prices rose back above $81 a barrel. Materials and Info Tech were also among the leaders to the upside.

Brick-and-mortar retailers were well-represented among the earnings winners. Burlington Stores (BURL), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Best Buy (BBY) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) all showed notable gains following strong quarterly reports.

"Stocks rallied with retailers leading the way as the market appears to be in holiday mode, with Thanksgiving on Thursday. Meanwhile, liquidity is low in what could be a case of all quiet before a volatile storm," analyst Andrew Hecht told Seeking Alpha.

Hecht added: "The Fed's monetary policy approach is critical, and the stock market could face end-of-the-year tax loss selling in a year where all of the leading indices are substantially lower."

Turning to the bond market, yields edged down. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) dropped 7 basis point to 3.76%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) dipped one basis point to 4.52%.

Considerations about interest rates continue to percolate in the background. Investors will get additional data about the Fed's thinking with the release of the minutes of the central bank's November meeting, set to come out on Wednesday.

"We expect the FOMC to slow the pace of rate hikes as it shifts to fine-tuning the funds rate to keep growth below potential, but to ultimately deliver a bit more than is priced, with a 50-bp hike in Dec. and three 25-bp hikes next year," said Goldman Sachs analyst Jan Hatzius.

Among active stocks, Manchester United (MANU) rallied amid a report from Sky News that the soccer club's ownership is considering a possible sale.