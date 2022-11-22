Biden extends pause on federal student loan payments by six more months

Nov. 22, 2022 3:56 PM ETSLM Corporation (SLM), NNI, NAVI, SOFIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor22 Comments

President Biden Delivers Remarks On The Economy In Maryland

Chip Somodevilla

  • President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he'll extend the pause on federal student loan payments while his administration defends in court his ability to cancel portions of student debt.
  • "I'm confident that our student debt relief plan is legal," he said. Last week, a U.S. appeals court kept in place a block on the plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt while six Republican-led states seek to stop the program on grounds that the White House's plan averts congressional authority.
  • While the case proceeds in court, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will extend the payment pause to June 30, 2023, he said.
  • Stocks that may be affected from the student loan forgiveness plan include: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI), and SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM).
  • In August, Biden announced the plan to forgive $10K of federal student loans per borrower and up to $20K for Pell Grant recipients for individuals who earn less than $125K per year.
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.

Recommended For You

Comments (22)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.