Biden extends pause on federal student loan payments by six more months
Nov. 22, 2022
- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he'll extend the pause on federal student loan payments while his administration defends in court his ability to cancel portions of student debt.
- "I'm confident that our student debt relief plan is legal," he said. Last week, a U.S. appeals court kept in place a block on the plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt while six Republican-led states seek to stop the program on grounds that the White House's plan averts congressional authority.
- While the case proceeds in court, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will extend the payment pause to June 30, 2023, he said.
- Stocks that may be affected from the student loan forgiveness plan include: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI), and SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM).
- In August, Biden announced the plan to forgive $10K of federal student loans per borrower and up to $20K for Pell Grant recipients for individuals who earn less than $125K per year.
