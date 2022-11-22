Why did Polestar Automotive surge today? Production numbers are impressing

Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) shot up on Tuesday after the electric vehicle maker announced that the 100,000th Polestar 2 was recently produced in Luqiao, China. The car in question is destined for a customer in Ireland, which was noted to be one of the newest Polestar markets.

Last week, Polestar, management reiterated a full-year target of delivering about 50K units for the year and mentioned that Q4 should be a record delivery quarter.

PSNY landed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with the Phoenix Auto Show expected to include an appearance by the company. The electric vehicle maker will make the all-electric Polestar 2 available for test drives and an augmented reality experience will allow visitors to check out the just announced Polestar 3, which is set to release at the end of 2023. The event could attract media and investor attention to Polestar.

Shares of Polestar jumped 19.57% on Tuesday to reach a 12-week high.

