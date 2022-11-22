Autodesk Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 in-line, revenue of $1.28B in-line
Nov. 22, 2022 4:04 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Autodesk press release (NASDAQ:ADSK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.28B (+13.3% Y/Y) in-line.
- Non-GAAP operating margin was 36 percent, up 4 percentage points.
- Cash flow from operating activities was $469 million; free cash flow was $460 million.
- Total billings increased 16 percent to $1,360 million.
- Q4 FY23 Guidance: Revenue $1,303 - $1,318M; EPS non-GAAP $1.77 - $1.83.
- Fiscal 2023 Guidance: Billings $5,570 - $5,670M Up 16% - 18%; Revenue $4,990 - $5,005M Up Approx. 14%, Non-GAAP operating margin Approx. 36%; EPS non-GAAP $6.56 - $6.62.
- Shares -4.26%.
