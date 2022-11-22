Nordstrom Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.5B beats by $10M

Nov. 22, 2022 4:07 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Nordstrom press release (NYSE:JWN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $3.5B (-3.8% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • The Company ended the third quarter with $993 million in available liquidity, including $293 million in cash.
  • The Company is reaffirming the following financial expectations for fiscal 2022, which now reflect the impact of a third quarter supply chain technology and related asset impairment charge:
  • Revenue growth, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 5 to 7 percent
  • EBIT margin, as percent of sales, of 4.1 to 4.4 percent
  • Adjusted EBIT margin of 4.3 to 4.7 percent3
  • Income tax rate of approximately 27 percent
  • EPS, excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any, of $2.13 to $2.43
  • Adjusted EPS, excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any, of $2.30 to $2.60 vs. consensus EPS estimate of $2.36.

