Aclaris Therapeutics names CEO as board chair, COO to take helm

Nov. 22, 2022 4:09 PM ETAclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) said Tuesday co-founder and current CEO Neal Walker will transition to the role of board chair, effective Jan. 1.
  • The company named its COO Doug Manion as CEO and will continue to serve as president. Manion will also serve as a member of the board, effective Jan. 1.
  • Current chair Christopher Molineaux will remain on the board and serve as lead independent director.
  • Aclaris (ACRS) also said co-founder and CFO Frank Ruffo will retire, effective Dec. 31.
  • Kevin Balthaser, current VP of finance, has been appointed CFO, effective Jan. 1.

