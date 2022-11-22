SPAC Hainan Manaslu to merge with Chinese brand manager Able View

Nov. 22, 2022 4:16 PM ETHainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (HMAC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Colored papers with word "SPAC" on beautiful wooden background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

SPAC Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC) plans to merge with Chinese brand management firm Able View through a deal that pegs the enterprise value of the combined company at $400M, assuming no redemptions.

Able View said in a statement that it generated 2021 revenue of $117M. Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on Nasdaq.

Based in Hong Kong, Able View helps products succeed in the Chinese market, with a particular focus on beauty and personal care products. The company typically serves as the exclusive selling agent for a product in China. It currently has 10 brands in its portfolio.

SPAC Hainan Manaslu went public in August, raising $69M.

