SPAC Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC) plans to merge with Chinese brand management firm Able View through a deal that pegs the enterprise value of the combined company at $400M, assuming no redemptions.

Able View said in a statement that it generated 2021 revenue of $117M. Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on Nasdaq.

Based in Hong Kong, Able View helps products succeed in the Chinese market, with a particular focus on beauty and personal care products. The company typically serves as the exclusive selling agent for a product in China. It currently has 10 brands in its portfolio.

SPAC Hainan Manaslu went public in August, raising $69M.