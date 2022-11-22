HP Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.01, revenue of $14.8B beats by $120M

Nov. 22, 2022 4:18 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • HP press release (NYSE:HPQ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $14.8B (-11.3% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Fourth quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $1.9 billion, free cash flow of $1.8 billion
  • Fourth quarter returned $1.0 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.
  • HP Inc. announces Future Ready Transformation Plan, estimates annualized gross run rate cost savings of at least $1.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2025, and restructuring and other charges of approximately $1.0 billion.
  • Announces dividend increase of 5% to $0.2625/share payable on January 4, 2023.
  • Q1 2023 Outlook: HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.57 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.80 vs. consensus of $0.86. Fiscal 2023 first quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.23 per diluted share.
  • 2023 Outlook: HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $2.22 to $2.62 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.60 vs. consensus of $3.62. Fiscal 2023 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.98 per diluted share, anticipates generating FCF in the range of $3.0 to $3.5 billion.

  • Shares +0.24%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.