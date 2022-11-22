HP Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.01, revenue of $14.8B beats by $120M
Nov. 22, 2022 4:18 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HP press release (NYSE:HPQ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $14.8B (-11.3% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Fourth quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $1.9 billion, free cash flow of $1.8 billion
- Fourth quarter returned $1.0 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.
- HP Inc. announces Future Ready Transformation Plan, estimates annualized gross run rate cost savings of at least $1.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2025, and restructuring and other charges of approximately $1.0 billion.
- Announces dividend increase of 5% to $0.2625/share payable on January 4, 2023.
- Q1 2023 Outlook: HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.57 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.80 vs. consensus of $0.86. Fiscal 2023 first quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.23 per diluted share.
- 2023 Outlook: HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $2.22 to $2.62 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.60 vs. consensus of $3.62. Fiscal 2023 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.98 per diluted share, anticipates generating FCF in the range of $3.0 to $3.5 billion.
Shares +0.24%.
