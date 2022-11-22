Mirati Therapeutics may be worth $200/share in takeover - analyst
Nov. 22, 2022 4:18 PM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) may be see as much as $200/share in a takeout after a report that the cancer drug maker is receiving interest from large pharma players, according to a BMO analyst. Mirati rose 16% in regular trading on Tuesday following the report.
- "A takeout is likely to reflect full valuation for usage in the 1L NSCLC setting," BMO analyst Evan Seigerman wrote in a note on Tuesday. He has an outperform rating and $110 price target on Mirati (MRTX).
- Bloomberg earlier reported that Mirati (MRTX) has been weighing strategic alternatives, including a possible sale, for a while. There are no formal bids and a deal isn't imminent.
- Potential buyers are waiting for data on Mirati's lung-cancer treatment called Adagrasib, which the FDA is expected to make a decision on next month.
