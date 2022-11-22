Energy was the easy leader on the S&P 500 sector leaderboard Tuesday, closing +3.1% after showing resilience Monday in rebounding from an early 5% deficit before trimming losses to just 1.4%.

The sector rallied alongside crude oil, after WTI crude touched its lowest level since early January yesterday but clawed back to unchanged by the end of the pit session; today, Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for January (the new front-month) finished +1.1% at $81.50/bbl, and January Brent crude (CO1:COM) closed +1% to $88.36.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLE), (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (UNG), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU)

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) is the sector's best performer Tuesday, +5.9% and sprinting past its 50-day moving average; other top gainers include APA Corp. (APA) +5.5%, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) +5.2%, Hess (HES) +5.1% and Targa Resources (TRGP) +4.8%.

Crude oil and energy names have recovered from lows after Saudi Arabia's energy minister denied a Wall Street Journal report that the OPEC+ group of countries were weighing a production increase.

On Tuesday, WSJ reported the U.S. and its allies are seeking to agree on a level for a price cap on Russian oil as soon as Wednesday, with officials discussing setting it at ~$60/bbl as the group rushes to put the plan into place before December 5.

Ambassadors from the 27 European Union member states are scheduled to meet Wednesday, when they will try to come to an agreement on a price; the bloc must reach a unanimous agreement on the price cap, which may prove difficult.

The aim of the plan is to reduce the revenue Russia receives from its energy exports while avoiding a surge in oil prices.