Why did Novavax stock drop today? Termination of COVAX vaccine deal

Novavax (NVAX) fell more than 10% Tuesday after announcing the end of a COVID-19 vaccine deal under which the company was required to deliver 350M doses of its protein-based shot to the WHO-backed COVAX initiative.

The Maryland-based biotech cited a contract breach by partner Gavi Alliance as the reason and noted that it was not liable for any penalties related to the termination.

Gavi is not expected to recover as much as $700M advance payments made to the company as part of the transaction, Novavax (NVAX) said.

However, Gavi denied the claims telling Reuters that it had not breached the contract and reserved all rights to recover all advance payments.

COVAX, a program to improve access to COVID vaccines in poorer countries, has yet to receive a single vaccine dose from Novavax (NVAX) from the contracted sites, even more than 18 months after the agreement, Gavi said.

"It is clear that Novavax will not be able to meet its commitment to manufacture" the vaccine doses under the deal for COVAX before the year-end, a Gavi spokesperson added.

As COVID impact wanes and demand for vaccines declines, Novavax (NVAX) slashed its revenue outlook for the second time this year with its Q3 2022 results early this month.