Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock slid in Tuesday’s extended trading despite a beat on top and bottom lines for Q3.

The Seattle-based retailer reported $3.5B in revenue and $0.20 in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts had expected $0.15 in earnings per share alongside $3.49B in revenue. The adjusted EPS figure accounts for “a supply chain technology and related asset impairment charge” that would have otherwise left the metric at a $0.13 per share loss.

"When customer demand decelerated in late June, we took action to align inventory and expenses with the changing trends, which has prepared us to navigate the current macroeconomic environment,” CEO Erik Nordstrom commented. “This quarter our teams continued to advance our Closer to You strategy and supply chain capabilities, as we focus on initiatives to drive profitable growth and achieve our long-term strategic and financial goals."

Gross profit decreased 190 basis points year over year as the company leveraged promotions to clear inventory. Ending inventory increased 0.6% compared with the same period in 2021 despite the 2.9% decrease in sales.

However, the affirmation of an August guide that fell well short of the original full-year forecasts did little to inspire optimism. After strong reports from many key peers pushed the stock a double digit percentage gain in the week ahead of the results, the lack of a beat and raise failed to satiate retail earnings expectations.

Shares fell 5.6% shortly after the print, essentially giving back the gains marked in Tuesday’s session.

