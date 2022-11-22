Conn’s amends revolving credit agreement
Nov. 22, 2022 4:25 PM ETCONNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Conn’s (CONN) enters an amendment of the securities agreement by and among the company, as parent and guarantor, Conn Appliances, Conn Credit I, and Conn Credit Corporation whereby replacing the interest rate benchmark under the agreement from LIBOR to Term SOFR;
- Provides for a covenant relief period, which removes testing of the interest coverage covenant for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022; adds a minimum liquidity covenant requiring to maintain a minimum liquidity of (i) $125M through October 31, 2023 and (ii) on and after November 1, 2023, $112.5M;
- Adds an anti-cash hoarding covenant, which requires mandatory prepayments with the amount of any cash on the balance sheet in excess of $100M
- Adds a minimum excess availability covenant, which requires at all times during the Covenant Relief Period availability under the revolver of no less than the greater of (i) 25% of the borrowing base and (ii) $75M; and more.
Comments