Why did helium's price jump today? Bill Ackman support, cryptos get a boost
Nov. 22, 2022 4:30 PM ETHelium (HNT-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Helium (HNT-USD) tokens perked up 10.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading as market participants weighed billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's recent endorsement of the blockchain project.
- On Monday, Ackman praised the helium (HNT-USD) blockchain, which enables wireless devices to send data to one another across its network of nodes. He described HNT, helium's native token, as a "valued commodity whose price is determined by supply and demand," while noting its supply is ultimately finite and its demand depends on the success of the network.
- Perhaps another reason why HNT tokens made an upswing during the session was the crypto market's modest bounce from Monday's lows. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained around 3% to $16.08K, but was still under immense downward pressure in the past month amid the implosion of crypto exchange FTX and its ripple effects.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Nathan Aisenstadt explained bitcoin's "hazy" future as traders seek to reduce their crypto exposure.
