Culp expects much wider Q2 operating loss on inventory write-downs, weak demand

Culp (NYSE:CULP) said Tuesday it expects to report a much wider Q2 operating loss than previously anticipated, hurt by inventory write-down charges, weak demand and increased markdowns.

The company projected Q2 consolidated operating loss of $11.7M-$12.2M and net sales of ~$58M.

Operating loss includes ~$5M in inventory impairment charges, and loss on sale of raw material and finished goods inventory in the mattress fabrics segment.

It also includes ~$1M in higher-than-normal markdowns associated with Culp's (CULP) residential upholstery fabrics unit, and ~$700K in restructuring charges related to its upholstery fabric segment's cut and sew platform in China.

Culp (CULP) expects a higher cash position at the end of Q2 than Q1, with ~$19M in cash and investments and no outstanding borrowings.

"The revised expectations reflect continued demand weakness, particularly for our mattress fabrics segment. Ongoing industry softness due to macroeconomic pressures and changes in consumer spending, combined with inflationary pressures and customers' increased desire for new products to roll out at the consumer level, led us to take inventory markdowns and impairment charges on unproductive and overvalued inventory," said CEO Iv Culp.

"In our upholstery fabrics segment, we took action to restructure our China cut and sew platform, resulting in the closure of one of our leased facilities," he added.

Culp (CULP) expects these moves will support improvement during H2 FY23.

The company expects to report Q2 results in early Dec.