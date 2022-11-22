Cybersecurity firm Cycurion to merge with SPAC Western Acquisition Ventures

Nov. 22, 2022 4:34 PM ETWestern Acquisition Ventures Corp. (WAVS)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Cybersecurity firm Cycurion plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) that estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at $170M. 

The deal is expected to generate cash proceeds of around $113M, assuming no redemptions by WAVS shareholders. 

The merger is expected to close during Q1 2023, with shares of the combined company to trade on Nasdaq.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion is a provider of cybersecurity solutions for government agencies and commercial partners. 

WAVS went public in January 2022, raising $115M. 

