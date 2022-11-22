Ultralife CEO Michael Popielec to depart, Michael Manna to succeed
Nov. 22, 2022 4:39 PM ETUltralife Corporation (ULBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The Board of Directors of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) has appointed Michael E. Manna as the Co.’s President & CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately to replace Michael D. Popielec who is leaving the Co.
- Mr. Popielec will remain with Ultralife as an employee for a sixty-day period ending January 20, 2023 in an advisory role to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
- In addition to his new role, Mike Manna will retain his leadership position for the Company’s Battery & Energy Products segment which he held prior to his appointment as President & CEO.
