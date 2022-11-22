Ultralife CEO Michael Popielec to depart, Michael Manna to succeed

Nov. 22, 2022 4:39 PM ETUltralife Corporation (ULBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • The Board of Directors of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) has appointed Michael E. Manna as the Co.’s President & CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately to replace Michael D. Popielec who is leaving the Co.
  • Mr. Popielec will remain with Ultralife as an employee for a sixty-day period ending January 20, 2023 in an advisory role to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
  • In addition to his new role, Mike Manna will retain his leadership position for the Company’s Battery & Energy Products segment which he held prior to his appointment as President & CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.