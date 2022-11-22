Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) said it ended Q3 2022 with 26M PagBank clients, making it the second-largest digital bank in Brazil and total deposits reached almost R$20B ($3.73B) just three years after it was formed.

Q3 revenue and income of R$4.03B ($750M) rose from R$3.91B in Q2 and from R$2.78B in Q3 2021.

Q3 adjusted EPS of R$1.16 increased from R$1.10 in Q2 and from R$0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The company's U.S.-listed class A common shares fell 1.8% in after-hours trading .

Total payment volume of R$195.4B from R$174.7B in the prior quarter.

PAGS net take rate was 2.90%, in increase of 15 basis points from Q2 and a 48-bp improvement from Q3 2021.

PagBank active clients totaled 15.8M in the quarter increased from 15.2M in the previous quarter.

TagSeguro Digital's (PAGS) Transaction costs of R$1.42B increased from R$1.41B in the prior quarter and from R$1.11B in the year-ago period.

Q3 non-GAAP operating expenses of R$615M increased 2% Q/Q and 11% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$770M in the quarter vs. R$831M in the prior quarter and R$742M in the year-ago quarter.

Total deposits in Q3 was R$19.4B, up 25% Q/Q and 171% Y/Y.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

SA contributor FinDay Stocks sees a growing e-commerce market in Brazil boding well for the stock.