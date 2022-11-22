Banco BBVA Argentina Non-GAAP EPS of AR$48.17

Nov. 22, 2022 4:49 PM ETBanco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Banco BBVA Argentina press release (NYSE:BBAR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of AR$48.17.
  • BBVA Argentina's inflation adjusted net income in 3Q22 was $9.7 billion, 50.1% lower than the $19.4 billion reported on the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), and 55.9% higher than the $6.2 billion reported on the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). In the first nine months of 2022, the accumulated net income was $34.8 billion, 27.9% above the $27.2 billion recorded in the first nine months of 2021.
  • Operating income in 3Q22 was $48.4 billion, 24.0% above the $39.0 billion recorded in 2Q22 and 99.3% over the $24.3 billion recorded in 3Q21.

