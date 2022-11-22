Freddie Mac mortgage portfolios grows at 1.9% rate in October
Nov. 22, 2022 5:02 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)FNMABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio rose at an annualized rate of 1.9% in October to $3.41T.
- Single-family refinance loans purchase and guarantee volume was $4.8B in October, representing 18% of its total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.
- The aggregate unpaid balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio increased by ~$3.3B last month.
- Single-family delinquency rate fell to 0.66% in October from 0.67% in September. Its multifamily delinquency rate ticked up to 0.15% from 0.13%.
- Measure of exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $0M in October, and duration gap averaged 0 months.
- As of October, Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) maximum exposure to Fannie Mae-issued (OTCQB:FNMA) collateral that was included in Freddie Mac-issued (OTCQB:FMCC) resecuritizations was ~$121.4B.
- In Q3, Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) top and bottom lines dipped as its credit loss provision jumped
