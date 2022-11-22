Tegna gains after extending Standard General deal agreement until February
- TV broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) rose almost 1% in after hours trading after the company agreed to extend the end date for its sale to Standard General until February.
- Tegna extended the deal termination date from Tuesday until Feb. 22, according to an 8-K filing.
- The extension comes as Tegna is still trying to win antitrust and Federal Communications Commission approval for its planned sale to Standard General.
- Tegna (TGNA) on Friday announced that the sale received no objections from Team Telecom. Team Telecom assists the FCC in its review of telecom license applications when foreign persons have ownership stakes.
- Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General for $24/share in cash.
