MDU Resources announces $3.5B capital investment plan
Nov. 22, 2022
- MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) said Tuesday its plans to make capital investments of $3.5B from 2023 to 2027.
- The company is planning substantial investments in its utility operations, with a 27% increase in capex vs. the previous five years.
- MDU (MDU) expects its electric and natural gas utilities will grow rate base by ~6-7% annually over the next five years on a compound basis.
- Customer growth is expected to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.
- The investment plan also includes construction of transmission and substations, power production upgrades and improvements, and the Jamestown-to-Ellendale 345-kV transmission project in North Dakota.
- The project is estimated to cost $439M, of which MDU (MDU) expects to invest 50% or $220M, recovered through a MISO rate.
- Acquisitions will be incremental to the capital investment plan.
