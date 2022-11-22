MDU Resources announces $3.5B capital investment plan

  • MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) said Tuesday its plans to make capital investments of $3.5B from 2023 to 2027.
  • The company is planning substantial investments in its utility operations, with a 27% increase in capex vs. the previous five years.
  • MDU (MDU) expects its electric and natural gas utilities will grow rate base by ~6-7% annually over the next five years on a compound basis.
  • Customer growth is expected to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.
  • The investment plan also includes construction of transmission and substations, power production upgrades and improvements, and the Jamestown-to-Ellendale 345-kV transmission project in North Dakota.
  • The project is estimated to cost $439M, of which MDU (MDU) expects to invest 50% or $220M, recovered through a MISO rate.
  • Acquisitions will be incremental to the capital investment plan.

