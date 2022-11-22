ROHM, Mazda and Imasen join hands to develop e-axles for EVs

Nov. 22, 2022 5:32 PM ETROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHCF)MZDAF, MZDAY, ROHCYBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

  • ROHM Semiconductor (OTCPK:ROHCF) on Tuesday said it signed a joint development agreement with Mazda Motor and Imasen Electric for inverters and power modules to be used in e-axles of electric vehicles.

  • ROHM said it will carry out the joint inverter development for e-axle by participating in a ‘cooperative framework for the electric drive units development and production’ with companies such as Imasen and led by Mazda.

  • ROHM will contribute from its side electrical units by developing and supplying SiC power modules to the creation effort. 

