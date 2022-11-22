ROHM, Mazda and Imasen join hands to develop e-axles for EVs
Nov. 22, 2022
ROHM Semiconductor (OTCPK:ROHCF) on Tuesday said it signed a joint development agreement with Mazda Motor and Imasen Electric for inverters and power modules to be used in e-axles of electric vehicles.
ROHM said it will carry out the joint inverter development for e-axle by participating in a ‘cooperative framework for the electric drive units development and production’ with companies such as Imasen and led by Mazda.
ROHM will contribute from its side electrical units by developing and supplying SiC power modules to the creation effort.
