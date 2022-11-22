The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 4.8M barrels of oil for the week ending November 18.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 400K barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 1.1M barrels, and stockpiles at the Cushing storage hub show a draw of 1.4M barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show an 800K-barrel decline, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

January WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $81.24/bbl after settling Tuesday at $80.95/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

