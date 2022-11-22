EchoStar, Maxar revise deal for satellite launch after delays
Nov. 22, 2022 5:44 PM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS), MAXR, MAXR:CABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Maxar (NYSE:MAXR) have an amended deal for producing Hughes' EchoStar XXIV satellite that compensates EchoStar for some past production delays.
- The satellite, also known as JUPITER 3, is now planned to launch in the first half of 2023.
- It's designed to deliver more than 500 gigabits per second of high-throughput capacity and double the size of Hughes' JUPITER fleet over North and South America.
- The revised agreement compensates EchoStar by providing relief on future payments, and expanding EchoStar's recourse in the event of any further delays.
- "Launching and bringing the Hughes JUPITER 3 satellite into service is our highest priority to meet our customers' needs for connectivity," said EchoStar CEO Hamid Akhavan. "This agreement ensures that Maxar shares that priority with us and reinforces our joint commitment to complete production of the satellite to world-class standards, as expeditiously as possible."
Comments