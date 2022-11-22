Linamar renews C$1.2B credit facility for another four years
Nov. 22, 2022 5:45 PM ETLinamar Corporation (LIMAF), LNR:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF) on Tuesday said it renewed its revolving credit facility for a further four-year term ending in November 2026.
- The maximum principal amount of the revolving facility is C$1,175 million.
- The revolving facility is under terms and conditions largely consistent with but overall more favorable than Linamar's previous credit facilities.
- The revolving facility has been fully underwritten by commitments of its syndicate of Canadian and International financial institutions, led by Bank of Montreal, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Bank of Nova Scotia, and National Bank of Canada.
Comments