Helix Energy announces contract extension with Talos for Helix Producer I

Nov. 23, 2022 12:44 AM ETHelix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX), TALOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) said that an affiliate of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) has extended for one year the term of its contract with Helix for the Helix Producer I floating production vessel in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • The extension of production processing contract demonstrates strength of relationship with long-term customer.
  • The one-year extension term is scheduled to conclude on June 1, 2024 with Talos having the option to extend the contract annually.
  • The Helix Producer I is a ship-shaped dynamically positioned floating production unit. The vessel has been processing production from the Phoenix field since 2010.

