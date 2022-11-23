Chinese EV maker BYD to raise prices from Jan 1 on higher raw material cost, subsidy end

Nov. 23, 2022
  • Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) announced on Weibo that it would raise official guide prices for models in the Dynasty and Ocean series, as well as those in the Denza brand, by 2,000 yuan - 6,000 yuan ($840) due to higher raw material costs and expiration of China's purchase subsidies for new energy vehicles.
  • The price increases will take effect from Jan 1, adding that customers who will pay deposits and sign up on vehicles prior to Jan 1, 2023 would not be affected.
  • Consumers currently gets a subsidy of RMB 4,800 for BYD's plug-in hybrid models, or RMB 12,600 for pure electric models implying that for consumers who buy a BYD model next year, they will face an additional cost of up to RMB 18,600.
  • Lithium batteries, one of the key raw material in EV, is trading at multi-year high. The current price of battery-grade lithium carbonate in China is near RMB 600,000 per ton, about 14 times the average price of RMB 41,000 per ton in June 2020.
  • Warren Buffett-backed BYD reported record October sales growth of 217,816 new energy vehicles, up 169% Y/Y.
  • As per local media Huxiu, Tesla (TSLA) reportedly plans to cut prices in China to boost sales, contradicting BYD move to increase prices.
