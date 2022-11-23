MiniLuxe Holding reports Q3 results
Nov. 23, 2022 1:04 AM ETMiniLuxe Holding Corp. (MNLXF), MNLX:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- MiniLuxe Holding press release (OTCQX:MNLXF): Q3 gross profit of $2.5M, an 11% increase from prior year and in line with prior quarter.
- Q3 2022 fleet revenue of $5.4M demonstrated 12% growth on Q3 2019 on a like-for-like studio basis (pre-COVID comparable).
- Fleet Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2022 at $465K up 42% from Q3 2021 of $327K.
- Revenue of $5.58M (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Full company Adjusted EBITDA of -$3.0M compared to -$1.5M for Q3 2021 attributable to SG&A increase to drive planned growth initiatives focused primarily on increasing quality of revenue and return on invested capital.
