MiniLuxe Holding reports Q3 results

Nov. 23, 2022 1:04 AM ETMiniLuxe Holding Corp. (MNLXF), MNLX:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • MiniLuxe Holding press release (OTCQX:MNLXF): Q3 gross profit of $2.5M, an 11% increase from prior year and in line with prior quarter.
  • Q3 2022 fleet revenue of $5.4M demonstrated 12% growth on Q3 2019 on a like-for-like studio basis (pre-COVID comparable).
  • Fleet Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2022 at $465K up 42% from Q3 2021 of $327K.
  • Revenue of $5.58M (+17.5% Y/Y).
  • Full company Adjusted EBITDA of -$3.0M compared to -$1.5M for Q3 2021 attributable to SG&A increase to drive planned growth initiatives focused primarily on increasing quality of revenue and return on invested capital.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.