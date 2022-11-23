Japan Market Closed.

China +0.23%.

Hong Kong +0.80%.

Australia +0.70%. Australia preliminary PMI November: Manufacturing 51.5 (prior 52.7) & Services 47.2 (49.3).

India +0.19%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the major US indices are closing higher led by the NASDAQ and S&P indices which both closed up 1.36% on the day. The Dow industrial average up 397.80 points or 1.18% at 34098.11. The S&P index up 53.62 points or 1.36% at 4003.57. The NASDAQ index up 149.91 point or 1.36% at 11174.42.

Fed minutes in focus before the holiday season, the November FOMC meeting minutes release will be the final key risk event this week.

Singapore Q3 GDP +1.1% q/q (expected 1.5%, prior +6.3%).

RBNZ raise cash interest rate target by +75bp to 4.25%, as widely expected.

ANZ are now forecasting an RBNZ peak cash rate at 5.75% (vs. current OCR at 4.25%).

Malaysia-listed stocks were little changed as the country’s political deadlock continues and local media reported Malaysia’s king, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will make a decision, without giving a timeline.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones flat; S&P 500 -0.07%; Nasdaq -0.16%.